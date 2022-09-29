Losing a child isn’t easy at any age. At 25 years old, TJ died of an overdose. His mother, local advocate Rhonda Stein, is still dealing with the tragedy of that loss 10 years later.
She tearfully recounted the story and urged people to help those who are fighting addiction before it is too late.
“Dead people do not recover,” she said. “Please help us.”
This week, Rep. Chris Campbell, D-West Lafayette, hosted a panel with local experts in recognition of National Recovery Month. When she first ran for office, she said, she quickly realized how much of an issue addiction was throughout the state. After meeting people who were addicted or recovering and hearing their stories, it changed what she wanted to do as a legislator.
National Recovery Month is each September and is set to “promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible,” according to a press release by the Indiana House of Democrats.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, in 2017, there were more than 1,800 drug overdose deaths in Indiana, averaging about five Hoosier deaths per day. Sixty-three percent of those overdose deaths involved an opioid.
“I am extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to share our message of hope and show others that we must do all we can to help those in need,” Campbell said. “We need to let Hoosiers know that help is out there. It does get better. Their lives are valuable and recovery is possible, no matter where they are in life.”
Another speaker at the event was Grace Paton, harm reduction program manager at the Tippecanoe County Health Department. Paton is in long-term recovery.
She was just 11 when she started experimenting with drugs. Five years later, at 16, she was fully dependent on opioids.
After leaving treatment in 2015, she went to the Home with Hope in Lafayette. Three weeks after moving in and experiencing a situation in which she felt like she was a danger to others, she left and went back to Indianapolis.
She has no memory of those few days. After going back to Lafayette and being on suboxone for three months, she found out she was pregnant with her now 5-year-old daughter. Ever since week 10 of her pregnancy, Paton has gone out to share her story with the world.
“I go to work every day and I meet people who are beautiful individuals, and just because they use drugs doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve dignity, respect and compassion,” Paton said.
At the end of the panel, Gina Fears, assistant director of recovery and community services at PACE, gave a demonstration on how to use Narcan. Fears is also in long-term recovery.
Narcan is a nasal spray that is used in the nose of those overdosing. If you see someone who is overdosing, you simply administer the nasal spray in each nostril, then move them on their side in a recovery position before calling 911.
“You’re right, [Rhonda],” Fears said. “The dead can’t recover. However, I can bring people back as part of the solution and give them the opportunity to choose a pathway, to recover and then support them in that.”
