The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has selected schools to receive Teacher Residency Pilot Program Grants for the 2020-2021 academic year. Teacher Residency Grant recipients include Community Montessori, New Albany, ($30,000) and New Albany Floyd County Schools, ($30,000).
The Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program was created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly. Modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs, teacher residency programs are full-year, paid teaching experiences for student educators. Students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. Two types of grants are supported through the program: residency grants and planning grants.
“These resident teachers are going to have an immersive experience and learn the true day-to-day workings of a classroom and a school under the guide of a mentor teacher,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers in a news release. “It is encouraging to see a mix of school types and district sizes throughout Indiana with the partnership and participation of a number of public and private higher education partners represented in this program.”
Funding can be used to pay resident and mentor teacher stipends, as well as support costs for higher education partners. Initial grant recipients are eligible for renewal of the grant for the 2021-22 school year.
Planning grant recipients who decide to move forward with the teacher residency program must apply for the residency grant funding for the 2021-22 academic year no later than Jan. 31, 2021.
More information is available at https://www.in.gov/che/4519.htm.
