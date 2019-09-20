NEW WASHINGTON — Borden swept host New Washington 5-0 to clinch its second straight Southern Athletic Conference title Thursday afternoon.
For the Braves (11-2, 4-0), Mason LaGrange led the way with a 6-2, 6-1 win over A.J. Walter at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Mason Carter defeated Sam Stricker 6-0, 6-1 while Kaden Holmes won by default at No. 3.
In doubles, Zane Stotts and A.J. Agnew won 6-3, 6-1 over Garrett Wilson and Jack Giltner at No. 1 while Sterling Mikel and Ryan Adams topped Colin Brown and Meagan Webb 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Mason LaGrange d. A.J. Walter 6-2, 6-1; Mason Carter d. Sam Stricker 6-0, 6-1; Kaden Holmes won by default.
Doubles: Zane Stotts-A.J. Agnew d. Garrett Wilson-Jack Giltner 6-3, 6-1; Sterling Mikel-Ryan Adams d. Colin Brown-Meagan Webb 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES POUND PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown didn’t drop a set in its 5-0 sweep of Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Michael Gillooly paced the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. Also in singles, Alex Wright triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Chase Wray and Brandon Broady won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 while Eric Wigginton and Kyle Craig cruised 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Michael Gillooly d. Zeke Hansen 6-2, 6-3; Alex Wright d. Alton Adams 6-0, 6-2; Dawson Boyd d. Sam Cox 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady d. Peyton Adams-Jake Fields 6-3, 6-0; Eric Wigginton-Kyle Craig d. Jacob Eve-Oliver Zink 6-0, 6-0.
REBELS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting South Central clipped Clarksville 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Generals’ lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Dakota Capps outlasted Frank Goodman 5-7, 6-1, 10-5.
“Dakota Capps pulled out a fiery, tightly-contested match,” Clarksville coach Steve Welcher said. “We are still struggling with pulling out these tight matches. Our doubles teams are still not playing up to their potential.”
SOUTH CENTRAL 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Ryan Steen (SC) d. Elijah Dowell 6-4, 7-5; Dakota Capps (C) d. Frank Goodman 5-7, 6-1, 10-5; Evan Schoen (SC) d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Zach Needler-Austin Tyree (SC) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-0, 6-1; Dawson O’Connor-Caden Cunningham (SC) d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.