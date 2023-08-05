GREENVILLE — From the top, the farmer can see everything.
Within his 800 acres of land in Greenville, there’s a special place Dennis Konkle likes to go when he needs a quiet moment: a short drive away from his home, to the southern line of the farm and up to the top of a hill. Looking out from his truck or the hunting shack that sits under wooded cover, he can see from a higher point the vast green fields where he’s spent his life. Konkle especially likes the wintertime when the leaves fall and he can see through the trees the full expanse of the land.
He’s built a life on this farm — raised not only cattle but children, grew not only crops but his humanity. He has 90 mama cows on the farm and can identify each of their individual dispositions and moods. Some of Konkle’s most vivid childhood memories include the smell of freshly-turned soil and the sight of a newborn calf taking its first breath.
But as much as he cherishes it, he knows he can’t do the work he does now in the same capacity forever. He’ll be turning 64 in September, and lately he’s realized acutely the toll farming has taken on him. Farming has given him many gifts, he said, but now the stress is more prevalent.
Three generations of hands have tended to these fields. As Konkle nears retirement, his daughter, Stacey Lane, will be the fourth.
From up close, the farmer thinks of how to carry on a legacy.
Konkle inherited the farm from his father, who had taken it over from Konkle’s grandfather. Konkle grew up working with his father on the farm, involving himself in 4-H activities and Future Farmers of America. He studied agriculture at Purdue University, and, after college, spent time as an agricultural chemical sales representative.
He worked on a different farm for a while, but returned to Greenville in 1990 to take over as his father aged. While Konkle didn’t want to let his family’s history go, his reasons for coming back ran deeper – and they’re hard to pinpoint, he said, because whether he would be a farmer was never a question.
“I truly believe you were born to be a farmer, because very few people would probably do the level of work we do for the small amount of money we receive,” Konkle said.
When Konkle returned to the farm 33 years ago, he became the first in his family to dedicate himself to the land full-time. The farm is considered small-scale, but over the last three decades, he grew Konkle Farms, Inc. to be one of the largest tobacco farms in the state of Indiana. At his busiest, he was growing everything from corn and soybeans to wheat, vegetables, tobacco and cattle. He had retail locations, 20 employees and often a phone at both ears, talking to two people at once.
But just like his father did, Konkle is slowing down, too. Over the past decade, he’s downsized the farm to just soybeans, corn and cattle, the amount of work he did once upon a time too physically and mentally demanding for him today. He wants to use the next decade to phase out of the work and let Lane repurpose the farm in her own way.
It’s not that he’s fallen out of love with the land – it’s that he loves it so much, he’s given it almost everything.
When Konkle was younger, stress didn’t bother him so much. The work used to be fun, he said. But it’s less so now.
“I think I broke myself,” he said.
As he’s gotten older, he’s found he’s had to prioritize. Small issues like weeds around the barn bother him more, but he can’t juggle it all like he used to.
“All those little things that were so important to me, as you get older, you just have to let go,” he said. “I only have so much that I can get done in a day, and so I have to focus on the things that keep the farm running – the cattle need tended to, or the crops.”
Konkle tears up when talking about the challenges of farming. A major stressor is the weather, he said, because his farm’s productivity is at Mother Nature’s mercy. Its unpredictability can derail his exports and income when things go south.
“My biggest resentment my whole life has always been the weather, because it affects my ability to perform that day’s task,” he said. “All I can do is accept what the weather is, but if I’m in a situation where the hay needs to be cut or the quality starts dropping, it’s frustrating because I want to do a good job.”
There are also logistical issues, especially in Floyd County, where the majority of the fields are shaded by trees which can rob the crops of the sunlight and nutrients they need. Southern Indiana’s topography is hilly, making it more difficult to plant crops than in flatter areas. Equipment like combines can cost half a million dollars or more, Konkle said, but some of them are too big to even use in the area’s small fields, making it difficult to justify the expense.
As farmers, people like Konkle serve their community by feeding it. However, that work often goes unseen, Lane said, and small-scale farmers don’t always see the impact of it directly. They may grow the food, but large corporations put it on the shelf and sell it.
“You grow corn and soybeans that feed America, but you don’t actually see them feeding America,” Lane said.
Konkle said he thinks agriculture gained respect during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when people feared food shortages. But since 2020, he said, that respect has dwindled, replaced by frustration by community members who, for instance, may grow upset when he does necessary things like drive farm equipment on the road.
“It’s amazing how fast people forget the needs of agriculture because they get frustrated when they’re in such a hurry to get their kids to school and get their kids to baseball practice or whatever, and I’m on the road doing 13 miles per hour,” he said.
With smaller farms like Konkle’s, he said, there’s a greater sense of intimacy and connection. But the pace of the work can also be impossible — as commercial farms produce more, there’s pressure on smaller farms to do the same, even though those farms might not have the economic ability or infrastructure to do so.
“I think the community has that viewpoint of what this farm is, that it’s a beautiful, serene process, this beautiful, serene place,” Lane said. “But because we have to keep up with the ‘more, more, more’ standard of America, that’s not really what it’s like.”
All of it takes a major toll on the body and mind, Konkle said. While his hunting shack is a place of serenity for him, he said, some farmers who just can’t take it anymore go “hunting” and never come back.
Suicide rates among farmers are three and a half times higher than among the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association. And farmers are also at risk of alcoholism, especially binge drinking. Even though farming has a wholesome reputation, Konkle said, it’s important to acknowledge that farmers do struggle.
“I think we as farmers are too proud to say our life is stressful,” he said. “But the truth of the matter is, it’s very stressful. But everybody is so protective of the image of agriculture.”
When Lane was growing up, her father didn’t pressure her to follow in his footsteps.
“I never really encouraged my kids to be my follow-up successors, because it’s difficult and it’s hard,” Konkle said. “We don’t have the capabilities of being a large enough farming operation to make it worth the profit. I just felt like it was an easier life for them if they didn’t depend on that.”
But Lane said she feels honored to have the land to explore, and doesn’t want to miss out on making it her own. She grew up with a love for agriculture, and was even the last president of the Floyd Central FFA chapter, which no longer exists. Lane lived in New York for a couple of years and could have stayed, she said, but felt pulled back to the farm.
“I think we have a really special opportunity to do something special here in this community,” Lane said. “My family has been here for so many generations, and I didn’t want to let that go.”
As she prepares for the farm to be passed down to her, she’s thinking of how she’ll put her own spin on it. Right now, she knows more about what she doesn’t want to do. She’s never envisioned herself doing exactly what her father does; with a full-time corporate job, she isn’t able to devote all of her time to the farm, and gaining the knowledge that comes with her father’s 64 years would be a lifetime endeavor. She worries about the safety of the large equipment, and said she doesn’t have the heart to make the business decisions that are necessary for running traditional livestock operations.
“I’m definitely more on the animal rescue side, the person who has a huge heart for every little creature,” she said. “I would be killing myself to do everything to save every single animal instead of making business decisions.”
While she doesn’t yet have an exact vision for the future of Konkle Farms, she knows she wants to utilize the hundreds of acres of land in a way that makes it feel intimate and brings the community together. She’s considering a few ideas; she could create a space for equestrian trail riding like she enjoyed growing up, she said, or she could make the farm into an agritourism destination, where people can come to spend the day at a farmer’s market, visit a brewery or take a hike.
“I do feel like it’s a gift to have all of this, especially in Floyd County where we can reach so many people,” she said. “We’re not out in the rural, rural parts of Indiana where nobody’s going to travel to come visit.”
She and her father have equally valuable but different outlooks on farming, she said. On a recent morning, Lane pointed out the beauty of the purple chicory growing in the fields.
To me, those are weeds, her father said playfully.
Konkle said he’s excited to bring in new perspectives and to hear his childrens’ ideas. He’s proud that they aren’t in it for the money, he said, but for the love of it.
“They have that heart for the land,” he said.
Down the hill from Konkle’s house is an old white house with a barn and shed. Weathered and rustic, the farmstead has been passed down the Konkle family, and Lane lives there now.
Part of making the farm her own involves renovating these structures. She’s fixing up the old summer kitchen, and turning the milk house into a plant shed. In the barn is her horse, TJ, and her miniature donkey, Lillian. In the summer kitchen is a lookout spot Lane wants to fix up, to be able to look out at the land that’s soon to be hers from up high.
Konkle said it will probably take another decade to fully phase out of farming, and he’s not sure if he ever will completely. Like his father, he wants to slowly ease up until he’s forced to stop. As president of the Floyd County chapter of the Indiana Farm Bureau, his focus now is on transitioning from doing agriculture to being a voice for agriculture.
“I’m probably mentally trying to prepare myself daily of letting go,” he said. “But it’s hard to let go when you just don’t have everything ready to step back.”
His goal is to not have to sell any part of the land to retire. He doesn’t want to see properties built on top of his hard work.
As Lane infuses her own ideas into the farm, her family’s influence is all around her. She’s propagated cuttings from the old willow tree along a nearby creek, making new from old. And hanging on the front of her white barn is a barn quilt Konkle made, intricately handpainted. Its rainbow colors have faded a bit with time, but it’s big and bright enough to be seen by passersby on the road. It’s an agricultural symbol meant to represent the colors changing with the seasons.
As Lane looks toward the next season of Konkle Farms, she’s excited for what’s to come.
