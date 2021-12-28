Ed Hubbard (72) of Jeffersonville, IN died on Monday, December 27th, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born November 16th, 1949 to the late Edward M. Hubbard and Carrie M. (Neuling) Hubbard. He is survived by his three sons, Eric (Charissa) Hubbard of New Albany, Jason (Marci…