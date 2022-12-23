Editor's Note: This poem was submitted by New Albany resident Charlotte Carpenter. It is from a series of prayers she has written in her book "A Glorious Appointment."
Heavenly Father, thank You for helping me revise this familiar children's story to fit the true meaning of Christmas.
Thank You, Lord, for revising my life to make this story come true. May You be honored in each line! Amen and Amen. –Charlotte Carpenter/New Albany, Indiana
‘Twas the night before Christ came when all through the inn,
Not a creature was stirring, not even a hen.
The shepherds were watching the sheep with great care
In hopes that the Savior soon would be there.
The children were sleeping all snug in their beds,
While visions of angels sang round their sweet heads.
And Mary on her donkey and Joseph by her side
Were making a journey and oh, what a ride.
When out on the hillside, there arose such a clatter,
The Wise Men decided to see what was the matter.
Away to the city, they rose faster than mice
To see if King Herod could give them advice.
'The star in the sky was brighter than day
Its glimmer of hope kept them from losing their way.
When what to their wondering eyes should appear
But a new, tiny baby with his mother so dear.
The angels were singing, Heaven is glad!
And we knew from that moment we'd never be sad.
More rapid than eagles, His Son came to earth
And there in the stable, God's Son brought new birth.
More brilliant than starlight, God's courses now came,
As He loved us and helped us and called us by name:
Now rich man, and poor man, and beggar, and thief,
Now good man, and bad man, and princes take heed:
To the top of your head, to the bottom of your feet,
Let Christ be your Lord so your life is complete.
As sin was within us before Jesus came,
We met with each obstacle in our own way.
So up in the Heavens, God's courses in view,
With a heart to forgive us, Baby Jesus comes too.
And there in the twinkling, we saw the bright star,
The glory and wonder of Heaven afar.
As the animals lowly knelt on the ground,
The baby Lord Jesus made not a sound.
He was wrapped all in cloth from his head to his foot,
And His presence made everyone take a close look.
A bundle of joy God had brought from above,
And Mary, His mother, felt the wonder of love.
His eyes - how they twinkled! His parents - how merry!
The Shepherds were glad; the Wise Men were caring.
His sweet little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the life that He brought was as pure as the snow.
The love that He brought came from above,
And the angels encircled His head like a dove.
They called Him Lord Jesus, God's only Son.
And the Father was pleased with what He had done.
He was humble and holy without earthly wealth:
And we cried when we saw Him in spite of ourselves.
The calm of His face and the peace in our heart,
Soon gave us to know we never wanted to part.
We spoke not a word, but quietly left
And never told Herod God's Son is the best.
Our journey was ended, but only begun
Because life had now started through God's only Son.
We all left them anger to tell of His birth
That night was so special when He came to earth.
And the angels all sang as we rode out of sight,
"The Savior has come! And to all a good night."
