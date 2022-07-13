Less than two weeks after President Joe Biden signed historic gun reform legislation into law, a young man climbed to the roof of a building in a Chicago suburb and fired more than 70 bullets into the crowd.
Seven people were killed, dozens more were wounded and people across the country were left to wonder what more society could do to end the carnage.
After all, Illinois already has among the toughest gun laws in the country. The state already has the sort of “red flag” law this bipartisan gun legislation would encourage states across the country to adopt.
So what can we do? The answer is simple. We can keep working at it.
We can give police agencies the training and resources they need to do a more effective job of enforcing the laws already on the books, and we can keep raising awareness of the fact that police can’t do this job alone.
For “red flag” laws to be effective, friends and family members need to be proactive in spotting the warning signs. They need to follow through by taking their concerns to police and to a judge.
Ultimately, though, such a law is not a panacea. Even when relatives or police agencies succeed in seizing someone’s guns, the action is temporary. An emergency order lasts 15 days, and a more permanent order lasts six months, at which point the parties must go back to court for another hearing.
Still, this new legislation is worth celebrating.
"I’ve been at this work for a long, long time, and I know how hard it is, and I know what it takes to get it done," Biden said as he signed the measure into law. "I was there 30 years ago, the last time this nation passed meaningful gun safety laws. And I’m here today for the most significant law to be passed since then."
In addition to encouraging “red flag” laws, the legislation expands background checks for individuals between the ages of 18 and 21 and seeks to close the "boyfriend loophole," keeping individuals convicted of assaulting a dating partner from buying firearms.
“God willing, it’s going to save a lot of lives,” Biden said.
Still, though the measure represents the most significant effort to address gun violence since the now expired assault weapons ban of 1994, Congress needs to do more.
It needs, for one thing, to restore that assault weapons ban and make it permanent. It needs to ban the high-capacity magazines that allow a gunman to fire off more than 70 bullets in a matter of seconds.
It needs to reserve body armor for police officers and the military and keep it out of the hands of crazed gunmen out to sow terror.
We’ve seen too many attacks like those in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park. It’s way past time to stop selling these weapons of war to private citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.