Indiana has rarely been a beacon for change when it comes to most issues of public policy. But the manner in which it gives public access to government proceedings is one area in which the state has been willing to lean toward openness.
The state’s Open Door Law requires meetings of elected and appointed government boards to be open to the public and mandates that most final actions by those boards occur in an open meeting. The Access to Public Records Act guarantees that people can obtain or copy most government records.
The courts have been part of those transparency laws, with certain exceptions. Historically, cameras or other recording devices have either not been permitted in courtrooms, or their uses have been greatly restricted.
As has happened in many other states across the nation, those restrictions are beginning to be eased in Indiana. A number of pilot programs have allowed cameras in courtrooms in limited circumstances as judges and other legal experts assessed their impact.
Another major step in opening courts to cameras and audio recording devices will soon be taken. On May 1, judges will be able to allow news media inside their courtrooms to record, photograph and broadcast proceedings that have not been ruled confidential.
The judicial system can be complex and confusing. Ensuring that all who find themselves involved in the system are treated fairly and their legal rights are protected requires strict adherence to prescribed processes. While most court proceedings are open to the public, a judge has always had the responsibility and power to control what is happening in a courtroom.
In the case of the new rules governing cameras in Indiana courtrooms, judges will retain that power and discretion. The freedom to grant broader access to recording of courtroom proceedings will rest with the presiding judge.
A judge has a lot to consider when making such a decision. Recording devices can serve a valuable purpose by giving people an opportunity to view or listen to a court proceeding that may be of compelling public interest. They provide greater transparency and accountability by court officials. But they can also have a negative effect. Participants in a hearing may conduct themselves differently than they would if a camera wasn’t present. A victim, witness or others close to a sensitive case could be intimidated by the enhanced public exposure.
Judges have all these things — and more — to consider when deciding whether to allow recording devices of any kind in their courtrooms.
The rights of those involved in court proceedings must never be taken lightly. When decisions concerning broader access are carefully considered, they deserve respect.
Indiana has taken a step in the right direction by giving judges more freedom to open their courtrooms to news media recording devices. We hope they embrace the opportunity when they deem it appropriate. In close calls, we urge them to err on the side of openness. More transparency will lead to a better understanding of the judicial system.
