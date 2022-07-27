President Joe Biden is right. In a 50-50 Senate where every vote is essential, congressional Democrats should take the deal they can get and move on.
The president was reacting to comments from Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia that he could not support the latest version of Biden’s economic agenda.
The bill Biden had been promoting would lower health care costs for Americans and provide funding to address climate change while increasing taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations.
After months of back and forth with party leaders regarding the president’s already pared-down economic package, Manchin made clear yet again that he wasn’t going to budge.
During an appearance on a radio show in his home state, Manchin, one of the most moderate members of Congress, said his party could either accept a smaller deal targeting health care costs or it could put the package on hold until it became clear the economy had improved.
BIden, a veteran of many such negotiations in the Senate, didn’t hesitate. Take the deal, he said.
“Families all over the nation will sleep easier if Congress takes this action,” his statement read. “The Senate should move forward, pass it before the August recess, and get it to my desk so I can sign it.”
While passing the deal would put off action on climate change, the president said he would find other solutions, either through executive action or Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
The only way Democrats can get this bill out of the Senate is through budget reconciliation, a process that would allow Senate Democrats to sidestep opposition from Republicans and push through legislation with a simple majority.
It won’t be easy. Democrats were dealt their latest blow Monday when Manchin announced on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19.
This news comes on top of the absence of Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, who is undergoing rehabilitation from a recent fall, and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, who both tested positive for the virus last week.
While Leahy has said he can be available for voting as necessary, the virus-related absences make things more complicated.
In the end, though, the American people aren’t interested in partisan bickering, and they’re tired of excuses.
Senate leaders should not make the perfect the enemy of the good. They should schedule a vote on this scaled-down package and celebrate the win.
