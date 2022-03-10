Acts of hatred are the antithesis of justice.
As a nation of laws, America must hold accountable perpetrators of violence driven by racial hatred. Finally, after 122 years of failure, the U.S. Congress has passed a bill making lynching a federal hate crime. That inexcusable delay exemplifies the difficulty of loosening racism’s tight grip on this country’s legal system.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on Monday. The House approved the legislation in February, with three Republican representatives from Texas, Kentucky and Georgia opposing. Its final step before becoming law is President Joe Biden’s signature, which is expected.
The Till Anti-Lynching Act specifically federally criminalizes acts of hatred resulting in death or serious bodily injury, the New York Times reported.
While most lynchings occurred in the South, Indiana is among states where a number of such heinous acts were documented.
One occurred in Terre Haute more than a century ago.
A Black man, George Ward, was arrested at his job site in 1901, accused of killing a white school teacher. After less than two hours in the Vigo County Jail, Ward was dragged from his cell by a mob that stormed the building. Ward was bludgeoned with a sledgehammer and dragged by a rope to the Wabash River Bridge. He was subjected to kicks and possibly gunshots along the way. He was hanged, then his lifeless body was cut down and burned on a river sandbar. Onlookers took pieces of Ward’s clothes and body as souvenirs.
This happened in broad daylight and was witnessed by more than 1,000 onlookers, local newspapers reported. No one was ever held responsible.
Terre Haute took an important step last September toward acknowledging the atrocity. A historical marker was dedicated near the site of the lynching with a ceremony, organized by the Greater Terre Haute NAACP and the Terre Haute Facing Injustice project as part of the national Community Remembrance Project and Equal Justice Initiative.
Ward’s lynching was one of thousands between 1877 and 1950 that have been documented by the Equal Justice Initiative. A total of 4,081 lynchings occurred during that time period in 12 Southern states. Eighteen were recorded in Indiana. Besides Vigo, lynchings took place in the Hoosier counties of Sullivan, Knox, Posey, Spencer, Clark, Marion, Johnson, Henry, Kosciusko and Grant.
Making lynching a federal hate crime came has been attempted more than 200 times over the decades. All failed, until now.
The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act cannot erase what happened in Terre Haute or elsewhere. It does, however, provide an additional tool to deter other such atrocities and hold accountable those who commit violence out of racial hatred.
