"When in the course of human events ..."
Those seven words form the opening sentence of the most consequential document in human history. Written during late spring and early summer of 1776 by founding father Thomas Jefferson, the Declaration of Independence would be the guiding light for the 13 British colonies to become the first 13 "united states" of America.
After establishing the reasons for the declaration in a brief opening paragraph, what follows in the Declaration is perhaps the most profound — and most quoted — political statement ever written.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
While today we marvel at the clarity of philosophy and intensity of purpose present in Jefferson's narrative, the Declaration was not an easy sell. In fact, it almost failed to pass the Second Continental Congress. The most contentious issue was the institution of slavery, the forced servitude of Africans kidnapped from their home continent and sold as property to traders and landowners across the colonies but primarily in America's southern regions. Early drafts contained a passionate condemnation of slavery. But as debate ensued, it became clear that a Declaration of Independence would not be adopted that contained such language. The anti-slavery passage was deleted.
It was a glaring intellectual contradiction that a document stating that "all men are created equal" didn't address the issue of slavery. Indeed, Jefferson himself was a slave owner. The inspiring rhetoric of the Declaration did not always match the reality of America's founding.
Still, the Declaration propelled the new country into a revolution that created the United States of America. The country thrived, yet it would take more than 80 years and a Civil War for slavery to finally be abolished.
Since the adoption of the Declaration, the ideal of a free America for all has been a work in progress. As we observe today the 246th anniversary of the signing of that history-altering document, more work remains to be done.
A number of issues through the decades have posed challenges to our government. While based on democratic principles, our various systems of self-governance have proved to be imperfect. Most recently, stark divisions have emerged in our vast political landscape. The institutions that we once depended on to provide stability have themselves come under attack.
Today gives us an opportunity to recalibrate our ideals and reset our national purpose. Freedom for all, with all its conflicts and contradictions, is worth pursuing.
Happy birthday to America. And happy birthday to us as Americans. While our nation is restless and unsettled, Jefferson understood that the future requires us to find common ground. The closing words of the Declaration clearly expressed his view that we're all in this together.
"And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."
