The fact that Congress has finally passed an infrastructure bill is an occasion worth celebrating.
The $1.2 trillion package will deliver $550 billion in new federal investments over five years.
Here’s a snapshot of what the bill includes just for the state of Indiana:
• $6.6 billion for highways and $401 million for bridges over the next five years. The White House says Indiana has 1,111 bridges and more than 5,400 miles of highway in poor condition.
• $680 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state. The White House says 38% of trains and other transit vehicles across the state are beyond their useful life.
• $100 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network. Indiana will also have a chance to apply for a portion of the $2.5 billion in grant funding set aside in the bill.
• At least $100 million to help in providing broadband coverage across the state. The bill will bring such access to at least 217,000 Hoosiers who currently lack it. More than 1.6 million Hoosiers, or 24% of the state’s population, would be eligible for a connectivity benefit to make internet access affordable.
• $20 million over five years to protect its infrastructure against wildfires and $20 million to protect that infrastructure against cyberattacks. The White House says Hoosiers will also share in the $3.5 billion set aside nationally to invest in weatherization efforts to reduce energy costs for American families.
• $170 million for infrastructure improvements at airports over five years.
• $751 million over five years to upgrade the state’s water infrastructure. The measure would replace lead service lines and pipes so that communities have access to clean drinking water.
Supporters had pledged the bill would pay for itself without raising taxes, but the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office disagrees, saying the bill will add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years.
Still, this measure is needed. For decades, the infrastructure in Indiana and across the country has suffered from a lack of investments. The nation’s infrastructure earned a C-minus from the American Society of Civil Engineers this year, and nearly everyone agrees the work this legislation will support is long overdue.
Though the measure lacked the support of Indiana’s two Republican senators and all seven Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation, the bill will create good-paying jobs and boost the economy. It will make life better for millions of Hoosiers.
President Joe Biden will sign the bill soon after Congress returns from recess on Nov. 15, and when he does, those in both parties should join in a toast to celebrate.
This is legislation whose impact will be felt for years to come.
