A General Assembly study committee last week laid the foundation for recommendations aimed at providing lawmakers additional oversight of rulemaking by state agencies that could slow Indiana’s emergency response.
The Administrative Rules Review Task Force is the result of a failed Republican effort to mandate submission of emergency regulations to the Indiana attorney general for approval, and to limit those rules to 180 days. On the last day of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers added limitations on rulemaking into a bill that Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed.
Lawmakers passed an earlier rulemaking bill in 2021: House Enrolled Act 1123. It would’ve empowered lawmakers to call themselves into “emergency session” and intervene during public health emergencies such as in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indiana Supreme Court ruled the act unconstitutional in June.
Though Indiana’s conflict over emergency powers has focused on public health and the governor’s COVID safety protocols, potential problems over rulemaking don’t end there. The state’s emergency management and disaster law lists other adversities.
Ice storms, drought, utility failure, radiological or biological events, terrorism or a technological emergency are all potential calamities that would have devastating effects on Hoosiers. Adding to the problems by arguing over who makes the rules to help in any of those scenarios would undoubtedly slow a state response.
The three legs of our system of government – the executive, legislative and judicial branches – certainly should be coequals in governance, but the General Assembly is a body of part-time lawmakers. Chances are good the next crisis — a tornado outbreak, widespread flooding or another highly infectious virus — will occur when the legislature is not in session.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
