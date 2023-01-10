Even when they have noble intentions, people who take the law into their own hands cause more problems than they solve.
That certainly holds true for vigilante predator catcher groups that have popped up across the country.
A Washington Post analysis identified at least 160 predator catcher operations in the United States. Through mid-December, a YouTube channel tracking the groups had counted more than 920 such stings in 2022.
In Indiana, two predator catcher groups — Exposing Predators of Indiana’s Children (EPIC) and Predator Catcher Indianapolis — have the largest followings. The Indianapolis group's Facebook page has nearly 260,000 followers. EPIC has more than 64,000.
These groups create decoy accounts on dating apps, pose as minors and strike up conversations with unsuspecting men, turning the topic toward sex to generate inappropriate overtures from the men.
The predator catchers then lure their targets into arranged meetings in public places. When the target shows up, they approach with phones raised to capture audio and video of the confrontations. The groups livestream or post the videos online.
The idea, of course, is to publicly expose men who would prey on minors for sex. Certainly, the overarching goal is honorable: To stop sex crimes against children.
But many law enforcement officials in Indiana say it would be better if these groups would cease and desist.
The groups truly are vigilantes, seeking to suppress and punish crime without the authority to do so. And they lack the professional training to conduct investigations safely and thoroughly, often leaving local police and courts without enough untainted evidence to move ahead with prosecution.
The tactic of catching targets off guard in public places and livestreaming sensationalizes the encounters and is tantamount to courting danger.
It can lead to physical violence and could endanger not only the predator catchers and their targets but anyone else who happens to be around.
“Much like a cornered animal, sooner or later someone is going to get hurt,” Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said of predator catcher tactics.
There's also the concern of entrapment. Presumably some of the men these groups target are already angling for potential victims. But predator catcher groups provide an artificial opportunity to act on an immoral and illegal impulse that might otherwise lie dormant.
All things considered, predator catchers stir up more problems than they solve, reaffirming that vigilantism is always a bad idea.
