Indiana should welcome Afghan evacuees to Camp Atterbury with open arms.
Some of the evacuees played important roles for the United States during its 20-year military presence in the country. Some were local officials who worked closely with the U.S.; others were interpreters, workers or friends of Americans in Afghanistan.
All of these, and hundreds of thousands of others, are in danger as the brutal Taliban retakes control.
When the Taliban ruled the country before U.S. intervention after 9/11, they imposed a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic, law, barring women from working outside the home or even leaving home without male escorts. The Taliban also eliminated education for girls.
The Taliban, history shows, publicly flogs, imprisons or kills those who oppose it.
Gov. Eric Holcomb did the right thing by extending an invitation to the federal government to use Camp Atterbury to house evacuees temporarily. The Johnson County site, one of eight across the country to take in Aghan evacuees, is an Indiana National Guard post.
The first group of evacuees, about 80 Afghans, arrived Thursday at Camp Atterbury, which is designated to accept up to 2,500 evacuees initially. The total could grow eventually to 5,000.
“These are our allies who sacrificed a great deal to support American efforts in Afghanistan over the past two decades,” Holcomb said in announcing that evacuees would come to Indiana. “We owe them our support in the days, weeks, months and years ahead.”
Contrast Holcomb’s words with those used by fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana in a politically charged news release.
“It is extremely important that all local units of government and first responders know who they (the Afghans) are, how many, and what part of the vetting process they’re in so Hoosiers do not suffer the fallout of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal,” Braun said.
While Braun’s statement casts Indiana in a xenophobic light, all Hoosiers will agree the vetting process is integral.
Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the FBI and the national counterterrorism initiative are all vetting evacuees before they leave for the United States. Evacuees are vetted again when they arrive in the country and a third time when they get to Camp Atterbury.
The evacuees at Camp Atterbury will then go through a 14-day medical screening process. Afterward, assuming their visas clear, nongovernmental organizations will work to find homes for the evacuees around the country.
“As far as the evacuees presenting a risk to the surrounding community, that risk has been all but eliminated by the vetting process,” Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general, said during a news conference last week. “I’d just restate that we know who’s coming to Camp Atterbury.”
Hoosiers have a choice. Either view these men, women and children as potential enemies. Or show them Hoosier hospitality.
The right choice is clear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.