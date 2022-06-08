Journalist Bob Woodward has some advice for Americans as the select committee on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, lays out its findings in a prime time hearing.
“I think we need to say: ‘This is what we know. This is what we don’t know,’” he told CNN. “Be very, very careful and be as unemotional — frankly, it’s difficult — but be as unemotional as possible here.”
Many of us are convinced we already know what happened that day. We’ve seen the videos. We’ve heard the voices of the participants. We’ve listened to the spin.
We’ve heard supporters of former President Donald J. Trump call it a false flag operation carried out by antifa or other left wing organizations.
We’ve heard others say the people constantly harping on what happened that day are making a mountain out of a molehill. These folks say what some call an insurrection was mostly a peaceful gathering of patriotic Americans exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.
To the extent that you can, put any such notions aside Thursday night and focus on the evidence before you.
Those who tune in for Thursday's hearing can expect to see a broad overview of the panel’s 10-month investigation, setting the stage for subsequent hearings that will have a more narrow focus.
Thursday’s presentation might well include video clips from that day as well as some of the roughly 1,000 interviews the committee has carried out behind closed doors.
An advisory issued by the committee promised the hearing would outline “the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee, spoke to CBS “Sunday Morning” about the conspiracy that unfolded that day.
“It is extremely broad,” she said. “It’s extremely well organized. It’s really chilling. I have not learned anything that has made me less concerned.”
Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who isn't on the panel, had a similar assessment.
“I think the American people are going to learn facts about the planning and execution of this that will be very disturbing,” he told CNN.
What you won’t hear, at least during Thursday’s hearing, is a lot of pushback on the committee's findings.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks for the committee, and McCarthy declined to name replacements. Thus, the panel’s only two Republican members, Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are both outspoken critics of the former president.
There will be objections to the committee’s makeup, of course, and there will be no shortage of disagreement about its findings.
Still, we all have a stake in finding out what really happened on Jan. 6 and in the days before and after that historic event.
Don’t rely on the spin doctors. Tune in to Thursday’s hearing to see for yourself what the committee found. Then draw your own conclusions.
