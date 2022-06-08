Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.