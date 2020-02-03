EDITOR’S NOTE: This story first appeared in the January/February edition of Southern Indiana Business, a product of the News and Tribune.
“In for two. Hold for eight. Out for five.”
It’s a simple breathing exercise that New Albany-based counselor Krystal Angevine would use to help ER patients who thought they were having a heart attack come down from what was actually a panic attack. It almost seems too easy to be true — just slow and steady breaths — but Angevine said it successfully helped her patients tap into their own ability to heal. It sometimes took a bit, but after they were able to get into the rhythm, she said, “They would grab their jacket and go home.”
Today, as president of the Biofeedback Counseling Center, Angevine uses a combination of therapy techniques based on physiology, neuroscience, and the mind-body connection to help patients deal with issues related to grief, anxiety, depression, chronic headaches and especially post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She’s been developing her practice for 25 years and travels extensively to maintain her training. “The state of therapy is really improving,” she said. “There’s a lot of hope.”
Angevine’s definition of traumatic is broad, from car crashes and child abuse to just receiving unexpected bad news. “Trauma is just too much, too soon,” she said, and often prompts the body to trigger its “fight or flight” response. For people who are unable to process that stress, she said, the initial event can linger as PTSD.
“The person gets stuck on high,” she said. But that unprocessed energy and stress isn’t trapped in your brain. It’s in your body.
EYES THE WINDOW TO THE BRAIN
As mammals, our first response to danger is to be startled, Angevine explained. From there, we scan quickly for the source and then lock in on it (the “deer in headlights” reaction) until the fight or flight reflex subsides. And while the event itself passes, the body’s reaction to it may not.
If a person who is “stuck” due to a trauma then finds themselves in a similar situation, their body goes automatically into that learned stress reaction — even though there may not be any real danger.
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy attempts to retrain the body’s reaction to a stress trigger by having the patient slowly and carefully recount the trauma and its associated feelings while moving their eyes back and forth. It’s based on how scientists believe the brain uses REM sleep to process thoughts, and posits that if someone can re-experience a traumatic event while their eyes are in motion — instead of locked in — they can separate the memory from its physiological reaction.
“This is not talking a lot about things,” Angevine said. “This is saying to the body, ‘Yes, that was dangerous. But the danger is past, and you can calm down now.’ The body naturally wants to go toward healing.”
UNLEASHING OUR ANIMAL INSTINCTS
As a complement to EMDR, Angevine also uses Somatic Experiencing Therapy (SEP), a method based on observing animals in the wild. Researchers have found that after animals experience “fight or flight,” they have the innate ability to release that stress and restabilize themselves. Humans, however, tend toward internalizing that energy as negative thoughts or fears. SEP can help harness those animal instincts by introducing a small amount of stress — a negative thought, for example — and then teaching the patient to bring themselves back into a state of regulation.
The result of both these therapies, combined with other modalities as well as psychoanalysis, is that the body and brain help each other to heal. “Everything is connected,” Angevine said.
OVERCOMING MISPERCEPTIONS
Angevine was quick to dispel the misconception that therapies like EMDR and SEP are “alternative.” Although neuroscience is still in its infancy, she said, “I chose these methods because I did the research.”
She shared some anonymous patient reports that showed a clear decline in both depression and anxiety after several months of treatment. In one patient, a depression score that was off the charts was almost nil around six months later. In another, the results were less dramatic, but still showed a trend toward recovery. “I’m results-driven,’ she said. “For some people, this is a miracle.”
She was also quick to point out that her methods aren’t akin to head-shrinking. “Here’s the deal,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with you. You don’t come in here to find out what’s wrong with you. People come here to get their power back.”
