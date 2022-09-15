Thoracic Surgeon Nabeel Gul, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group.
Dr. Gul is a board-certified general surgeon and fellowship trained in thoracic surgery, thoracic surgical oncology and critical care. He specializes in robotic and minimally invasive surgical treatment for patients with disorders of the chest, including lung, esophagus, diaphragm and chest wall.
He is a graduate of Jinnah Sindh Medical University in Karachi, Pakistan and completed general surgery residency at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, University of Minnesota and State University of New York at Buffalo. He completed surgical care fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis, thoracic surgery fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine, and thoracic robotic fellowship at the American Association for Thoracic Surgery.
He has earned several honors including the Baylor Professional Educator Appreciation and Recognition award; Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center Best Catch award; Arnold P. Gold Humanism and Excellence in Teaching award; Worthington B. Schenk Resident Teacher of the Year award; SUNY Buffalo Best Overall General Surgery Resident; Louis A. and Ruth Siegel award for Excellence in Teaching; and was named to the Gold Humanism Honor Society in 2017.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gul, call 812-949-5575 or 502-895-2295. He has offices in both New Albany, 2125 State St., Suite 3; and Louisville, 3950 Kresge Way, Suite 402.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.