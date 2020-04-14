NEW ALBANY — George W. Morrison (1820-1893), New Albany’s resident artist in the 1800s, is best-known for painting the iconic landscapes of Southern Indiana and portraits of prominent Ohio River Valley citizens. The largest collection of his paintings is held by the Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, including the beloved "View of New Albany" from Silver Hills of 1854.
In the summer of 2018, news of three rare Morrison paintings of a farmscape and livestock reached the Carnegie Center staff. Carnegie Director Eileen Yanoviak and Al Gorman, coordinator of public programs and engagement at the Carnegie Center, made the journey to Connersville to the family farmstead home of Patricia and Richard Slack to see three previously unrecorded Morrison paintings.
The largest painting, measuring 42 x 31 inches, features the home, barn, livestock, and prosperous bounty of the Thornburgh (now Slack) family farm circa 1850. Remarkably, this painting was salvaged from a yard sale by Slack family friend Cheryl Johnson, who unknowingly purchased the damaged Morrison painting to re-purpose the frame. She realized an uncanny resemblance to the Slack family farm.
It so happened that the Slacks also held in their possession two smaller Morrison paintings, one of a cow and one of a pig, that had remained in the home since 1848. Because the home fell into disrepair, the paintings suffered from benign neglect before being saved by Patricia and Richard. Fortunately, both the Slacks and their friend Cheryl recognized it was important to make these paintings available to the public, and they were generously gifted to the Carnegie Center.
No other known Morrison paintings are in the genre of farmstead and livestock portraiture. In the tradition of such artists as Edward Hicks, Morrison provided this successful farming family with an inventory of their most prized possessions and displayed for visitors the source of their wealth and prosperity. In addition to adding diversity to the repertoire of Morrison, the paintings also show Morrison travelled within the state to complete commissions.
Given the importance of Morrison in the region’s history and the unique contribution they make to Indiana’s art history, the Carnegie Center has been eager to send these paintings for conservation.
Carnegie Center officials are excited to announce that David and Donna Reinhardt have sponsored the conservation of all three paintings. In February 2020, Terry Boyle, conservator from Cincinnati-based C.A.G. Framing & Restoration Inc. met with Yanoviak to discuss the approach to conservation and pick up the works. The paintings will return this summer, with a show planned to unveil them in late 2020, the 200th birthday of Morrison.
