CHARLESTOWN – She may not take office until Jan. 1, but mayor-elect Treva Hodges is already making changes in Charlestown.
On Monday afternoon, Hodges announced a new chief and assistant chief of police for the city, starting in January after she takes office. Current Assistant Chief Tim Wolff will move to the chief's position, and Capt. Brion Gilbert will move into the assistant chief role, to be vacated by Wolff. Current Chief Keith McDonald will step down, but remain with the police department as an officer, Hodges said.
"It was a mutual decision with the current chief," Hodges said of the decision to change roles. "Being the good leader he is, he said it’s time to bring in someone else with fresh eyes into the department."
"I've been in this 22 years. You just know in your heart when it's time to do something different," Chief McDonald said during the news conference where his successor was named. "I've always said, when I took over as chief back in 2012, that I just want to leave it better than I found it and get to the next rung on the ladder and ... without question we did that. We met the goal. And, I'm just excited to turn the chapter, turn the page, so to speak, and let somebody else come in and take it to the next rung on the ladder as well."
Hodges said nine people applied for the top role. Applications were reviewed by an anonymous board, which put forward the highest ranking ones for interviews.
"You want to make sure that you're really looking for folks that complement you well, that are on board with your vision, especially when it's an elected position like [mayor] where the citizens have voted for a certain platform or idea or change they want to see in their community," Hodges said. "One candidate rose to the very top, time and time again."
Hodges said McDonald, who gave "his full blessing" for the hiring, will help Wolff with the transition.
Wolff told the crowd at the news conference that he was humbled and excited to be the incoming chief of police.
"I've been a part of Charlestown my entire life, grew up right here on Main Street," Wolff said. "When I was a little kid, you know, 5, 6, 7 years old, I always wanted to be a police officer ... I've always had the utmost respect for police and what they do and that's all that I ever wanted to do.
Wolff, who has been with the department for 18 years, started as a reserve officer in 2004 before graduating the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy with honors. During his time with the Charlestown Police Department, he has served as property officer, bike patrol, STOPS instructor, a member of the special response team, school resource officer and a DARE instructor. He spent the last two years as assistant chief.
He said his first goal as chief will be to add one more officer to the department. He also wants to increase the pay and benefits for officers to help recruit and retain talent. Continuing with implementing body cameras as well as increasing social media presence are also among his top goals as chief.
"I hear often that a lot of people here don't know the officers. I want to get our officers out there and get them exposed to the public. People call when they're going through the worst time of their lives, whether it's a victim of a crime or a car accident. I wanted it to be more positive," Wolff said of increasing social media efforts at the department.
Wolff said he and Hodges picked Gilbert to fill the assistant chief's role. Gilbert has been with the department for 12 years, working his way from patrolman to his current ranking of captain. He is a Field Training Officer and is also assigned to the Indiana Southeast Regional SWAT Team as a sniper.
Hodges said the new appointments will be recommended to the Board of Public Works to be voted on and finalized in January.
