NEW ALBANY — On Friday representatives from Timmel Associates, LLC, First Savings Bank, the City of New Albany, and One Southern Indiana will celebrate the opening of the law firm’s new location at 2733 Charlestown Road, in New Albany. The new location will house the staff and operations of the Allison Lane – Jeffersonville branch, which closed on Feb. 7. The event will begin 9 a.m.
Timmel Associates, LLC, was founded by Margaret (Peggy) Timmel in 2010. Since that time, nine employees have joined her in providing clients with estate planning and elder law services. Both attorneys on staff are licensed in Kentucky and Indiana as well as being certified in Virginia.
Affiliated with Lawyers with Purpose, the National Academy of elder Law Attorneys and with a Better Business Bureau rating of A+, the company offers educational workshops, probate and estate planning and administration, guidance with veterans benefits, long-term care and Medicaid and asset protection.
