The December regular meeting of Piankeshaw Chapter DAR has a tradition – it is Jazz Night with the music of the Jamey Aebersold Trio (Aebersold, Todd Hildregh, and Terry O’Mahoney – the latter two teach at Bellarmine College, Louisville). Members are encouraged to bring guests to this meeting. A special guest this year was Indiana Rep. Dr. Rita Fleming, the guest of Amy Clere, who is Mrs. Ed Clere, also an Indiana Representative. Following a concert of Christmas favorites, the gathering was invited to refreshments before heading home.
Traditional December DAR Jazz Night
