From Andalusia in southern Spain, pipirrana is a summery, tomato-centric salad. Consider it gazpacho in chopped-salad form.
We created a version of pipirran con atún, which includes tuna and, oftentimes, hard-cooked eggs, making the dish hearty enough to be a satisfying main course. We prefer to leave the vegetables in largish chunks instead of finely dicing them, as is common, but we thinly slice the onion and steep it in sherry vinegar for a few minutes to tame its bite. Serve with crusty bread for soaking up the flavorful juices.
INGREDIENTS
• 1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks
• 1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into ½-inch chunks
• Kosher salt and ground black pepper
• 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
• 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
• 1 medium green or red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
• ¼ cup drained capers
• 2 5-ounce cans olive oil–packed tuna, drained and flaked into small pieces*
• ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered
• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
DIRECTIONS
• In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, cucumber and ½ teaspoon salt. In a medium bowl, stir together the onion, vinegar and ¼ teaspoon salt. Let both stand for about 10 minutes.
• Using tongs, lift the onion slices from the vinegar, allowing the excess to drain back into the bowl, and add them to the tomato-cucumber mixture; reserve the vinegar. Add the bell pepper, capers and tuna to the vegetables, then gently toss.
• To the vinegar, whisk in the oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley. Pour the dressing over the salad and gently toss. Transfer to a serving dish and top with the egg wedges.
* Tip: Don’t use canned tuna packed in water. The flavor of tuna in olive oil is richer and its texture more velvety. Don’t discard the vinegar used to quick-pickle the onion. It is used to make the vinaigrette that dresses the salad.
