Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd made a little history recently.
Both hospitals are the first in the region to offer an advanced, minimally invasive treatment to help men who suffer from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate. Baptist Health Louisville was the first hospital in Kentucky to perform the procedure while Baptist Health Floyd is the only full-service hospital in Southern Indiana offering Aquablation therapy.
Each hospital received $300,000 to go toward the purchase of the robot used for the Aquablation procedure from their respective foundations — Baptist Health Foundation Greater Louisville and the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
What makes the Aquablation method so unique is the surgeon uses water-jet technology, which reduces the risk for incontinence and sexual side effects that are associated with traditional BPH procedures.
Christopher Smith, MD, with First Urology, completed the first four cases using the Aquablation method at Baptist Health Louisville and said he was very pleased with the outcomes. Three of the four patients went home the next day and the fourth patient was discharged on the second day.
“The first cases went great. The staff was fantastic,” he said.
Dr. Smith said he expects to stay busy performing the procedure at Baptist Health Louisville, adding that he has several cases scheduled through August.
Hal Rosenbaum, MD, with First Urology, completed the first two cases June 27 at Baptist Health Floyd. He also said both procedures went well and expects to stay busy.
“It’s a big win for Baptist Health Floyd,” he said about the hospital offering the procedure.
While the procedure is new to Baptist Health Floyd, Dr. Rosenbaum has been performing Aquablation therapy for three years.
Both Foundations played key roles in funding the Aquablation robot.
“Floyd Memorial Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the medical and health care services provided by Baptist Health Floyd to best serve all members of the Southern Indiana community,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “The foundation’s board of directors are pleased to allocate funding to support the purchase of the Aquablation robot to increase the procedures provided by the hospital and accommodate the needs of this patient population.”
Baptist Health Foundation Greater Louisville Executive Director Justin Leighty said Baptist Health continues to lead the way in clinical care. A perfect example is the Aquablation robot.
“The foundation is proud to invest in advanced technology that enhances the patient/family experience,” he said. “We are honored to support this equipment and look forward to seeing it help our patients be well.”
Baptist Health Foundation Greater Louisville Board Chairman Andy Powell said donations like this, which improve patient care, are possible because of community support.
“The primary goal for the foundation is to support the initiatives within our hospitals so the quality of patient care can be upheld,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.