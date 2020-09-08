LOUISVILLE — Two of the three people killed in a crash late Sunday on the Sherman Minton Bridge have been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office reported that Georgetown residents Dawn Sawyers, 34, and her son, Lincoln Korb, 3, were two people who died in the crash that night. They were both pronounced dead just before midnight, according to a news release.
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported Monday that a Kia SUV was traveling east in the westbound lane on Interstate 64; three others were driving westbound. The first driver veered into the center lane to avoid the SUV. Sawyers, who was driving a Kia Soul in the westbound lane, was then hit head-on by the Kia SUV, before the SUV then struck a second car.
The driver of the SUV also died in the crash but has not yet been identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.