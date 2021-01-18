INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty more Hoosiers have died, including two Clark County residents, bringing the number of confirmed deaths statewide from COVID-19 to a total of 8,966 and pushing Clark County's total to 132.
Floyd County's death toll remained at 105. Another 374 probable deaths have been reported statewide based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard Monday showed 2,548 additional cases of the virus were recorded statewide based on reporting from Jan. 17.
The number of Indiana residents known to have had COVID-19 after corrections to the previous day's dashboard now stands at 592,709. Clark County added 132 cases, pushing its total number to 10,300 and Floyd County cases increased by 35 to reach 6,184.
Indiana's 7-day unique positivity testing rate is at 22.5%, Clark County's is 25.9% and Floyd County's is 22.7%.
Almost 30% of the ICU beds statewide are available, but District 9, which includes Clark and Floyd counties shows only 11.1% available.
Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center noted Monday that the first case of COVID-19 in United States was reported 361 days ago on 1/21/2020.
Since that time, the United States has reported 23,933,368 cases and 397,574 deaths. At this time, the seven-day average of new cases confirmed each day is down.
To date, 2,839,505 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,831,352 on Sunday. A total of 6,462,786 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To date, nearly 303,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 64,000 have been fully vaccinated.
