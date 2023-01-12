Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.