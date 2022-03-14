Editor’s note: This column reprises and updates a column from March 2021.
Now, that’s more like it.
Last year, when the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament was played in Indiana, the Hoosier state suffered the embarrassment of landing just one team — Purdue — in March Madness.
But the 2022 field, which will be played, as customary, in venues scattered across the country, revealed Sunday night features three schools from our state: Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame. Purdue is a No. 3 seed, while Indiana and Notre Dame will have to win “play-in” games to get into the 64-team bracket.
We Hoosiers often tout Indiana as the basketball state, and we’re not just whistlin’ “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
The storied history of the high school tournament, the rich tradition of college basketball, the legends of Oscar Robertson and Larry Bird, the presence of an NBA franchise and the film “Hoosiers” all lend credence to our claim.
But by another important measure, Indiana no longer sits on the hardwood throne.
Prior to this year, you have to go back to 2017 to find a March Madness field with three or more teams from Indiana. Butler, Purdue and Notre Dame went dancin’ that year.
Of course, 2020 shouldn’t really count against us. The tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
I researched tournaments (including this year’s) back to the turn of the century and tracked how many Indiana schools made it into the field, which expanded from 64 to 65 teams in 2001 and to 68 teams in 2011.
Our state had four teams in 2016, ‘15, ‘13, ‘11, ‘07 and ‘01. In 2003, five Indiana teams went dancing — IU, Purdue, Butler, Notre Dame and IUPUI.
I was surprised to find that thrice — 2014, 2005 and 2004 — in an 11-year stretch, Indiana was totally shut out of March Madness.
Our state’s recent underrepresentation in the tournament falls mostly on the shoulders of IU, the state’s historic national power.
While the Hoosiers rank fourth in NCAA titles, with five, they haven’t done much for us lately. Before Sunday it had been five years since they were invited to the Big Dance, and they’ve been tapped just five times in the past 13 tournaments.
The last four years of that run (including the canceled tournament in 2020) were under Archie Miller, who was fired after last season. His replacement, former IU star Mike Woodson, has the cream and crimson in the Big Dance this year in his first foray as a college coach.
Butler has gone dancin’ eight times during that 13-tournament span, and Purdue, Indiana’s archrival, has gone 11 times including the last seven in a row. Even Notre Dame, where football is king, has fared better than the Hoosiers, playing in the tournament eight times in 13 years.
In 2011, a website called SportsDelve.com ranked states by how often their schools have appeared in the NCAA tournament since it was first played in 1939.
At that point, Indiana ranked a respectable eighth, behind (in order) California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio and New York, and well ahead of ninth-place Tennessee.
I’ll bet all of the states in front of Indiana, with the probable exception of New York, have pulled farther ahead over the past decade. And it’s been 35 years since a team from the Hoosier state has been the king of March Madness. Maybe this will be the year!
