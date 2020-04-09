INDIANAPOLIS – Over 16 million Americans have applied for unemployment in the last three weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, including more than 334,000 Hoosiers.
“We know during the month of March the weekly unemployment claims numbers pretty much shattered everything that we’ve seen before,” Fred Payne, commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development, said. “For the week ending April 4, we didn’t see much difference.”
The 133,639 claims filed last week dipped slightly from the previous week, when claims from 139,174 Hoosiers created a new state record for unemployment applications.
According to an analysis of unemployment numbers from Buzzfeed News, Indiana had just over 39 residents file for unemployment per 1,000 Hoosiers. Michigan filed the third-most claims nationally in the last week, also coming in third for the number of claims filed per 1,000 residents, with a rate of 77.75.
Kentucky was fifth for number of claims filed per 1,000 residents, with 56.21. Ohio had a similar rate to Indiana, and Illinois had a lower filing rate.
Payne said that despite the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits, 175,195 payments had been made by Thursday, up from 71,000 for the entire month of April 2019.
The federal stimulus package, or the CARES Act, will provide funding for $600 on top of the state’s payment to unemployed Hoosiers, which caps out at $390. Payne said that Hoosiers should start seeing the federal payment on April 20 and it will be retroactive to March 29.
Gig economy workers, independent contractors and self-employed Hoosiers will have to wait longer before receiving unemployment benefits.
“This is an entirely new classification of workers that will be paid unemployment compensation benefits,” Payne said. “We are working on (a new) system, and once that system is in place, it will recognize you.”
Until then, claims from that category of Hoosiers will be denied, but their information will be kept on file.
Despite the governor’s order closing non-essential businesses, some have remained open. An enforcement team cited 80 businesses after investigating 214 complaints. The remaining 138 businesses were deemed essential.
Most businesses, including some hospitals, have sustained a downturn in profits. Some rural hospitals, for example, rely heavily on elective procedures, which have been cancelled under an executive order to keep bed space free for potential COVID-19 patients.
“I do know that it’s been very difficult for them because a lot of them exist on being able to do procedures,” Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said. “I know the federal government has done some things to address, and we are certainly working with them with regards to how we can help them get more testing (and personal protection equipment).”
Box said that hospitals in Vigo County have relied heavily on Medicare and that other hospitals reported taking out loans to meet their budgets.
Earlier this week, Box offered numbers to underscore how differently COIV-19 has impacted the health care system in contrast to the annual flu.
“To put this into perspective, on average over the last five years we’ve only lost about 150 to 160 Hoosiers in a seven-month period of time to influenza each year,” Box said Tuesday.
On Thursday, Box again emphasized the need to continue social distancing and staying at home to limit the spread of the infection, which has killed 245 Hoosiers and infected over 6,000 more.
“We are nowhere near the end of our surge, so we need to continue to stay home and keep taking precautions,” the state health commissioner said.
