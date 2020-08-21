SOUTHERN INDIANA — Twenty-nine people had filed for school board seats in Clark and Floyd counties by the noon deadline Friday, a mix of new and experienced nonpartisan candidates tasked with supporting local education amid uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.
New districts rise out of West Clark split
The largest pool of candidates is seeking seats in the county's newest districts — the Borden-Henryville School Corp. and Silver Creek Community Schools Corp. Those two districts were formed in July after a public referendum that dissolved the former West Clark Community Schools Corp.
In Borden-Henryville, former West Clark members Brian Guernsey, Myra Wright Powell and Kevin Puckett are running for Districts 1, 3 and At-large, respectively. Richard "Rick" Belcher, Don Guthrie and Kimra Schleicher are also running for At-large seats; Terry Roudenbush is running for District 2.
Powell, who served as president at West Clark and is now interim president of the new Borden-Henryville board, said this year is already looking at stronger enrollment numbers than in the past, including students who opted for the online learning this year.
"Last year, [both] Borden and Henryville increased and that has continued at least in the preliminary numbers," she said. "We're fortunate — we were naturally wanting to make sure we had adequate students because [enrollment] is one of the major funding sources for a school."
She also said she wants to be part of "continuing to have the most appropriate education possible because we want them to succeed in whatever career path they choose."
The formal count day which is sent to the state occurs in September each year, however Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated he wants to delay that to the end of the year.
Silver Creek candidates include Chris Roundtree, District 1; Scott Groan and Greg Slaten, District 2; Rachel Overberg and Richard Anderson, District 3, and Joe Basham, Douglas Coffman and Kristy Franklin running At-large.
Basham and Coffman served on the West Clark board before the split.
Clarksville Community Schools
The three candidates running for Clarksville Community Schools are all incumbents and all unopposed. Current board president William "Bill" Wilson, in his seventh term, said the board's experience will help guide the schools through some of the unknowns over the next few years.
"It's nice to have an experienced group moving forward," he said.
Lynn Wilson is running in District 1 and teresa A Cummings in District 5.
Bill Wilson said he knows schools around the state are facing similar issues operating during the pandemic, but he said lawmakers will play a major role in dictating what funding looks like over the next few years.
"We're all experiencing the same thing," he said. "What is going to happen may be determined in this upcoming legislative session."
For instance under the law now, virtual schools are only able to receive 85% of government funding based on enrollment. But, since districts having varying plans with partial online learning due to the pandemic, Wilson said educators are looking for a more concrete definition of how funding will be allocated during this nontraditional time.
Greater Clark County Schools
Only one Greater Clark County Schools seat is contested this year, with incumbent Milton Clayton and newcomer Keith Freeman both seeking the District 6 spot.
Clayton said he's happy with what the board has been able to accomplish during his first term.
"To me it's been a pretty good four years," he said. "I'm happy with the Franklin School; those students now can enjoy the benefits that other schools have in not having to split classes."
With the more recent issues this year due to the pandemic, Clayton said he has kept safety of students, families and staff as a high priority. Before Gov. Holcomb's recent mask mandate in schools, Clayton voted on the board against the previous policy to "strongly encourage" but not mandate masks. He said he felt they were needed.
He added that "we've tried to keep everyone ahead of this virus as far as what we need to do to get school started."
He said that while he has not yet met his opponent, Freeman, "As a young man, I encourage him to — regardless of the outcome of the election — to stay involved," Clayton said. "If I'm not victorious, I've just enjoyed helping to build a future for our young people."
Freeman, who has two children in elementary school, said he decided to run for District 6 to help advocate for parents who he says may have felt left in the dark during some recent decisions. He cited the sales agreements for Maple and Spring Hill elementary schools after they were selected to close with the opening of Franklin Square Elementary downtown, and the recent change to the school calendar earlier this week.
He also said there is a communication gap between families and school administrators.
"[For] a lot of parents, a lot of information is unknown at this point, it's a lot of work to go find that out," he said.
He added that representation is about what a person can bring to the table to help better the district for Clark County families.
"We have a four-year plan that's already in place but I would definitely want us to address the needs in our schools instead of the wants," he said.
Greater Clark incumbents Kathleen "Hutch" (Katie) Hutchinson (District 2) and Teresa Botorff-Perkins (District 7) are also on the ballot, joined by Kevin Paul for District 5.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools
In Floyd County, each of the seats up for election this year — At-large, District 3 and District 4 — have two candidates.
Incumbent Rebecca (Becky) Gardenour, running for a fifth term in District 4, said there has been an obvious need this year to protect the health and safety of the children and staff during the pandemic.
She said with uncertainty about how long the pandemic will last or its affects on the economy, it's important to also look at protecting financial resources for the district as well.
"I think it won't become evident until next year — what it's going to look like for funding with the state, property taxes, sales tax, how that's going to affect our funding," she said. "So we need to look long-term on how we can save some money now to be prepared for the future."
Gardenour said she knows things are fluid with the COVID-19 situation at a local, state and national level, but she feels that the corporation has handled it well.
"I think our school corporation is good at letting parents know when there have been any positives and they're taking actions to make sure our children are safe," she said. "But as for the future, we don't know what's going to happen this fall or during the winter or anything.
"It's difficult for everyone. It's stressful on our teachers, our children and our parents. It's stressful on everyone in the community."
Gardenour will face in this election Misty Ronau, a resident who led the political action committee supporting a safety referendum, which failed to pass during the primary election in June. That plan would have used property taxes to create stronger safety plans at the schools through things like better safety technology, improved physical attributes such as door locks and support such as counseling.
Ronau said she decided to run when during that referendum campaign she realized there is a big disconnect between the general community and the school system. It's something she wants to help improve.
"There is not a single resident of Floyd County that doesn't benefit from the school," she said. "They are tasked with graduating the next generation of our workforce, raising the next generation of citizens that are going to reside in this county and raise their children."
Incumbent Jenny Higbie and Ann Carruthers are running At-large, and incumbent Elizabeth Galligan will face Rita Shrouds for District 3.
