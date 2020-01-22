JEFFERSONVILLE – Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting in downtown Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville Police Lt. Issac Parker said officers responded to a call of gunshots a little after 4 a.m. in the block of 600 Maple Street. When they arrived, they found two people with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. He could not confirm if those injuries were caused by the gunshots, but did say the two are being treated at the hospital and are in stable condition.
Though the suspect is still on the loose, Parker said police believe this is an “isolated incident.”
Crime scene tape surrounds the home, blocking the front entrance and the back alley. The home includes two apartments, one in front and one in back, according to neighbor Ed Miller. Miller saw the commotion this morning, but did not hear anything overnight.
“There was a young couple in front. They’re hard working people,” he said. “I don’t know anything about the people in the back [apartment].”
Neighbor Navja King, 18, said she woke up in the middle of the night, hearing what she said sounded like five or six gunshots.
“This is Jeffersonville. That stuff don’t happen here,” she said outside her home, watching as an officer stood guard behind the Maple Street home. “Those bullets could’ve flown over here and gone through our windows.”
Parker said he couldn’t reveal the identity of the victims. He is asking if anyone knows anything about what happened, to call 812-218-TIPS.
