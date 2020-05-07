Communities to select own dates for River Sweep
The 2020 Ohio River Sweep has been rescheduled to multiple dates this summer and fall due to the coronavirus precautions. Each community will select a date that is permitted within its state.
“The first priority of the program is the safety of our coordinators and volunteers,” said Lisa Cochran, program manager for the Ohio River Sweep. Rescheduling was the best decision during the current coronavirus precautions. The Ohio River Sweep occurs in the six states that border the Ohio River, and these six states have different timelines for allowing group activities due to the coronavirus precaution.
For further information about the Ohio River Sweep, email Lisa Cochran or visit www.OhioRiverSweep.org.
Historical Society meet canceled
Clark’s Grant Historical Society meeting scheduled for May 18 is cancelled due to the coronavirus situation. The Charlestown Library is still closed and many members are older than 65. The June meeting is undecided at this time.{/span}
