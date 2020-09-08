LOUISVILLE — The third of three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Sherman Minton Bridge Sunday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon 33-year-old Elizabeth S. Rojas Jacincto, of New Albany, as the third person to have died in the crash. That office announced earlier in the day Georgetown residents Dawn Sawyers, 34, and her son, Lincoln Korb, 3, as the first two identified.
Sawyers and Korb were pronounced dead just before midnight; Rojas Jacincto was pronounced at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 7.
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported Monday that a Kia SUV was traveling east in the westbound lane on Interstate 64; three others were driving westbound. The first driver veered into the center lane to avoid the SUV. Sawyers, who was driving a Kia Soul in the westbound lane, was then hit head-on by the Kia SUV, before the SUV then struck a second car.
