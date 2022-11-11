SOUTHERN INDIANA — Veterans Day is a holiday for everyone to thank a veteran who fought for our safety and freedom.
Going back to life as usual is a challenge for many combat veterans. For some combat vets, the day can bring back bad memories of what they saw and experienced while deployed.
Wooded Glen is a recovery center in Henryville that offers individualized treatment to fit the needs of each of its clients. It offers a specialized treatment for combat veterans.
The vets get treatment that is specific to trauma called Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).
“It is a lot faster than your traditional cognitive behavioral therapy,” said Alice Maynor, Wooded Glen’s interim CEO. “So, you're able to facilitate healing in a shorter amount of time.”
One combat vet going through the treatment at Wooded Glen is Beau McClish. He was in the Army infantry and served in the Iraq war from 2006 to 2008 and from 2009 to 2010.
He said that 2007 was the deadliest year of the war — it was also the year President George W. Bush ordered a troop surge. McClish was in the middle of the desert during the surge and says it was the worst part to be in.
“My anxiety in the war was the key to survival and the key to keep people alive, because with high anxiety you stayed alert,” McClish said. “Being in war for so long like I was, my anxiety never went away.”
McClish went on to say seeing combat ruined his life. When he came home, he struggled with major depression, anxiety, flashbacks, nightmares and isolation. The guilt caught up with him after his time in the military was over.
At first, he tried to justify what he had seen and done during the war.
“I tried to justify in my head, well 9/11 technically Iraq had nothing to do with that,” McClish said. “What about weapons of mass destruction, but we still haven’t found those.”
When he started going to Wooded Glen, he said it was the only effective and beneficial service for his mental health and his fight with PTSD that he received in 15 years.
McClish wants vets who are tired of the pain, fear, anger, trauma and addiction to come to Wooded Glen to get the help they deserve.
“It took me 15 years to be an open book, but it was my time and, fortunately, I ended up exactly where I needed to be, Tactical Recovery,” McClish said. “I’m not cured but now I’m getting stronger everyday thanks to the staff, therapists, cooks, cleaning ladies, case managers, and every single employee at Wooded Glen Recovery Center.”
Veterans Day is a bittersweet holiday for McClish.
“Veterans Day is an interesting day for combat veterans,” McClish said. “It's just one of those days that all the memories come and you have all the people text and call you. It’s like a constant reminder.”
He knows those people are being nice, but McClish wants them to be considerate to the combat vets on the holiday.
“It’s not that we don’t appreciate it, we do,” McClish said. “It’s just one of those days where it’s like people who don’t talk to you all year, they reach out and thank you. It’s appreciated, but it hits you all at once, every memory all at once.”
Any combat vet that needs help can go to woodedglen.com and contact someone who can help them start a program of help. Wooded Glen also helps those who live with substance abuse issues.
