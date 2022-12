Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in dangerously cold wind chills low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ Thursday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&