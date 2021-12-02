GEORGETOWN — The Villas of Guerin Woods will be transferred to a new owner by the end of the year, the nonprofit announced in a news release Thursday morning.
No changes to the model for the elderly assisted living facility are planned according to the new ownership group, 1002 Sister Barbara Way Property LLC.
“We are caregivers, first and foremost,” said Akiva Glatzer, one of the principals of 1002 Sister Barbara Way Property, in Thursday's news release. “We are thrilled about the small-house model and the possibility of replicating it elsewhere. We firmly believe it represents the manner in which elders should be cared for.”
According to filings with the state, 1002 Sister Barbara Way is based in New Jersey.
The Villas of Guerin Woods was the dream of the late Sister Barbara Ann Zeller as part of the Guerin Woods' Georgetown campus. The villas opened in 2008 under the ownership of Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries, providing “small house” living for elderly residents.
Susan Gernert, president and CEO of Guerin Woods, said the pandemic has caused the organization to “look at its sustainability as an independent provider of assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care.”
“When considering proposals from potential purchasers, our primary focus was on finding a partner with both expertise in long-term care and the ability to sustain our mission into the future,” Gernert said in the news release. “We were blessed with multiple offers, had the luxury of being able to actually select our neighbors, and ultimately decided to sell to an organization whose principals include former long-term care administrators who currently operate a small number of other facilities in Indiana.”
She added Guerin Woods is selling only a portion of its campus and it will put the organization in a position to “devote significantly more time and resources to our family preservation program and affordable, senior housing facilities, as well as additional services that must address unmet needs in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.