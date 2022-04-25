JEFFERSONVILLE — The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist® grant program. This year, 100 winning causes will be chosen, giving us a better chance to win a $25,000 grant.
The museum needs the public's help.
Here's how: Click www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2043859 and vote for Vintage Fire Museum. Voting is open from 12 a.m. on Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. on May 6. You can vote up to 10 times per day, every day for our cause. Winners will be announced on June 7. Please tell your colleagues, friends, and family to vote and help spread the word.
