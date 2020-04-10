INDIANAPOLIS — To assist students and families in filing the 2020-21 free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is hosting a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event on Monday, April 13 between 7-9 p.m. The deadline to file the FAFSA in Indiana is April 15.
Students and families can seek assistance through the Commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned by Commission staff members during the live event. Staff will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. Follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.
Learn More Indiana social media accounts on Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)
By text and phone: To best serve the state, the Commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org. Reach INvestED any time at 317-715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.