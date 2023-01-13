VOICE Youth at the Statehouse Day is Wednesday, Jan. 18. On that day over 300 youth will be speaking with Indiana legislators about the vaping epidemic affecting youth today.
This event is sponsored by the Indiana Department of Health and the VOICE Action Speaks program. The goal is to get youth engaged with their legislators to advocate for other youth to put down the vapes. Youth will also be taken on a tour of the legislative building.
VOICE is a statewide youth empowerment movement that seeks to engage, educate, and empower teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle. Youth may join either the VOICE core team, which plans community events, or the VOICE Action Squad, which communicates with the community.
VOICE youth make an impact on their communities by engaging in issues surrounding tobacco, social justice, mental health, and the environment. VOICE youth gain experience in public speaking, event planning, public health advocacy, and community activism. Working together, VOICE teams educate the community about the dangers of tobacco use, especially among young people.
For more information contact, Cyla Walls, VOICE Action Speaks Youth Empowerment Coordinator at Community Action of Southern Indiana at 812-288-6451, ext. 2135 or cwalls@casi1.org.
This event is funded by Indiana Tobacco Program and Minority Health Initiative in partnership with Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and provides life-enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
