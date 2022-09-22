CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence swept visiting Silver Creek 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 in a matchup of sectional foes Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.
Addison Makun had seven kills while Hannah Zimmerman (12) and Caroline Emly (eight) combined for 20 assists for the Dragons. Defensively, Kiki Brown recorded 17 digs while Ellie Priddy recorded three total blocks for Creek (12-9), which will visit North Harrison at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Pioneers (20-6) next visit Louisville Mercy on Monday night.
PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 12 16 14
Providence 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Addison Makun 7, Maddie Hunter 6, Ellie Priddy 5, Abby Larson 2, Macy Ferrell 1, Riley Wickens 1.
Assists: Hannah Zimmerman 12, Caroline Emly 8, Kiki Brown 1, Priddy 1.
Aces: Rylie Biggs 1, Brown 1, Zimmerman 1.
Blocks: Priddy 3, Larson 2, Makun 2, Olivia Thomas 2, Wickens 1.
Digs: Brown 17, Ava Kopf 5, Zimmerman 5, Hunter 4, Biggs 3, Emly 3, Priddy 1, Makun 1, Ferrell 1, Larson 1, Wickens 1.
