Providence junior Lilly Kaiser spikes the ball during the Pioneers' 3-0 straight-sets victory over Floyd Central on Wednesday night at the Larkin Center. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence swept visiting Silver Creek 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 in a matchup of sectional foes Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.

Addison Makun had seven kills while Hannah Zimmerman (12) and Caroline Emly (eight) combined for 20 assists for the Dragons. Defensively, Kiki Brown recorded 17 digs while Ellie Priddy recorded three total blocks for Creek (12-9), which will visit North Harrison at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Pioneers (20-6) next visit Louisville Mercy on Monday night.

PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 0

Silver Creek 12  16  14

Providence  25  25  25

SC STATISTICS

Kills: Addison Makun 7, Maddie Hunter 6, Ellie Priddy 5, Abby Larson 2, Macy Ferrell 1, Riley Wickens 1.

Assists: Hannah Zimmerman 12, Caroline Emly 8, Kiki Brown 1, Priddy 1.

Aces: Rylie Biggs 1, Brown 1, Zimmerman 1.

Blocks: Priddy 3, Larson 2, Makun 2, Olivia Thomas 2, Wickens 1.

Digs: Brown 17, Ava Kopf 5, Zimmerman 5, Hunter 4, Biggs 3, Emly 3, Priddy 1, Makun 1, Ferrell 1, Larson 1, Wickens 1.

