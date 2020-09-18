NEW ALBANY — Police have named a homicide suspect in the death of a New Albany man earlier this week and are seeking the public's help in locating him.
A warrant has been issued for Rodney McNutt, 48, of Clarksville, as the suspect in the death of 44-year-old Adam Galloway, found dead in the 4000 block of Prestwick Square Sept. 16, according to a news release.
McNutt is listed as 5 foot 7 inches, 200 pounds with black/grey hair. Police say he was last seen on foot in Clarksville. If seen, police advise to not approach, as "he is armed and will likely resist," but call local law enforcement. Tips should be relayed to New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations at 812-948-5317 or 812-944-6411; TIP line 812-948-NAPD.
“The hard work of NAPD investigators assisted by Indiana State Police have concluded McNutt’s involvement in this case," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in the release. "I encourage anyone who encounters McNutt to immediately contact law enforcement”.
