Do you like sunshine? You’ll like at least half of this weekend’s forecast then. Expect a cold start to Saturday with low temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s depending on your location. Skies will be clear through the day on Saturday, allowing high temperatures to get up toward 50 degrees in the afternoon. Some clouds will begin to arrive Saturday evening as lows get down into the 20s by Sunday morning.
Those pesky clouds are back for a good chunk of Sunday, but warm, moist air moving in from the south will help boost high temperatures into the mid 50s during the afternoon. We’ll keep most of Sunday dry, but showers will begin to arrive after sunset Sunday night.
Just in time for the start of the workweek, rain will be plentiful by Monday morning. You’ll want to plan ahead for a wet morning commute! Periods of light to steady rain will continue through the afternoon until Monday night when it’ll start to let up. Highs on Monday amidst the rain will be in the lower 50s. Expect a drier Tuesday with only a smaller shower chance during the day. Wednesday is a different story as a rain to snow shower chance arrives. Depending on the track of that system, a few snow showers may try to stick around on Thursday as well. It’s still much too early for any sort of specifics on this, but it’s certainly something in our forecast to keep an eye on!
