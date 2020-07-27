WEB POLL RESULTS
Should all grocers and retailers require shoppers to wear masks?
As the U.S. began to gradually reopen following the coronavirus shutdown, some retailers such as Menards and Costco were quick to adopt a masks-mandatory policy for workers and customers, as recommended by the CDC. Recently, large retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Sam’s and Kohl’s have announced that they, too, will require shoppers to mask-up when in their stores, something already required of employees.
• Yes. Masks help prevent the spread of the virus, so everyone will be safer. — 78.2% (208 votes)
• No. And I won’t patronize a store that tells me I have to wear a mask. — 21.8% (58 votes)
NEW POLL QUESTION
If the presidential election were today, who would you choose?
With the Nov. 3 General Election a little over three months away, we’re curious as to how the electorate is leaning. Both major party candidates, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and the Democrats’ presumptive nominee Joe Biden, have experience. The current president brought his business acumen to the White House and is in his fourth year running the county. Joe Biden served eight years as vice president, from 2009 to 2017, and represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate, from 1973 to 2009.
• Donald Trump
• Joe Biden
• Anybody but those two.
