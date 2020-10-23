WEB POLL RESULTS
Do you favor extending Indiana's mask mandate?
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would extend Indiana's Stage 5 reopening status and the mask mandate for Hoosiers through at least Nov. 14. The mask requirement had been set to expire Saturday, Oc. 17. Holcomb cited increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among the reasons for the extension.
• Yes, now is not the time to increase risk. — 71.2% (235 votes)
• No, we shouldn't be forced to wear masks. — 28.8% (95 votes)
What's your favorite Halloween candy?
With Halloween coming at us like a witch on a broomstick, we just couldn't pass up asking a question about Halloween candy. While trick-or-treating may look a bit different this year — even drive-thru for some — candy is the treat we all crave. So tell us what you hope to dig out of your plastic jack-o'-lantern.
• M&Ms
• Candy corn
• Reese's peanut butter cups
• A candy bar
• Skittles
