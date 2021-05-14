WEB POLL RESULTS
Should Medina Spirit be stripped of his 2021 Kentucky Derby win after testing positive for a banned drug?
The race horse, owned by Amr Zedan and trained by Bob Baffert, tested positive for banned substance betamethasone in his post-race blood screening. Baffert denied any wrongdoing and pledged to cooperate with investigators. The trainer has faced past scrutiny for horses he's trained testing positive for banned drugs. Baffert has since said he learned the horse was treated with a veterinarian-recommended ointment to heal dermatitis, and that equine pharmacology experts have said it could explain the test results.
• Yes — 48.9% (66 votes)
• No — 40.7% (55 votes)
• Not sure — 10.4% (14 votes)
NEW POLL QUESTION
Will you shed your face mask now that the CDC says fully vaccinated people need not wear them?
New COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear a face mask indoors and can mingle in crowds, be they inside or outside.
• Yes, and good riddance!
• No, since I'm not sure who around me has been vaccinated.
• Never wore one during the pandemic.
Cast your vote at newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.