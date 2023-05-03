Sights and sounds were plentiful at Churchill Downs early Wednesday morning as racing staff worked with and exercised horses in preparation for a day of racing. Spectators were treated to behind-the-race-scenes in the stable area as well as on the track. Wednesday was Champion’s Day – a celebration of Thoroughbred racing history. Champions Day 2023 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win.

