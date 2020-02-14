Finally some drier weather across southern Indiana for our Valentine’s & Presidents’ Day Weekend. Combine that with temperatures pushing slightly above average and it’s not looking too bad!
With partly sunny skies Saturday you can expect temperature to push into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll notice clouds on the increase by Sunday. With a few clouds and some sunshine on Sunday temperatures will feed off of southerly winds and rise to highs in the lower 30s.
Despite the dry weekend the Ohio River will continue to rise. We’re expecting levels at minor flood to take us into early next week. With the McAlpine Lower Gauge reaching above the 55 feet flood stage we’ll start to see parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. You may also notice water getting close to IN 111 upstream of Bridgeport. Always remember – Turn Around! Don’t Drown! Unfortunately, I have more rain in the forecast early next week.
SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
HIGH: 49°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds, not as cold
HIGH: 32°
SUNDAY
Some sun, sprinkles late (10% chance)
HIGH: 53°
