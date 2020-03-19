Ready for some calmer weather? It’s here! Saturday morning will start off with temperatures near the freezing mark. We’re in the time of the year just before the growing season really kicks off, so no frost advisories or freeze warnings will be issued for the cold mornings we’ll have this weekend. By Saturday afternoon we’ll be mainly sunny but high temperatures won’t breach the 50-degree mark thanks to the cool air still in place behind Friday’s cold front.
Sunday morning will be the coldest of the weekend as all locations go well below freezing, with 20s likely in most areas. We’ll see clouds move in during the day on Sunday, making it mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to make it back into the 50s, but in most areas we should just make it. A shower chance arrives Sunday evening, but don’t let that deter you from spending some time outside during the day!
While a few showers are possible early on Monday, we’ll see some dry time during the day as highs finally get back into the 60s. A better rain chance arrives on Tuesday with some rumbles of thunder not out of the question there. At the moment it’s looking like we’ll have quite the warmup into the 70s late next week with another round of rain and thunderstorms possible heading into Thursday and Friday.
While this winter was far from harsh, spring has certainly sprung and there’s a more active and warmer weather pattern ahead!
