Hopefully you’ll soak up the nice weather we’ll have on Friday, because this weekend looks soggy and cool at best.
We’ll start off with increase rain potential Saturday morning and widespread cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 50s thanks to the increased moisture and cloud cover, but we’ll only rise into the mid 60s by the afternoon thanks to those factors. Rain will be widespread during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, putting down more than an inch of rainfall in many areas by early Sunday morning.
A few patches of spotty showers and drizzle are possible early Sunday morning, but Sunday as a whole will be a far drier day than Saturday. The bad news is that the cloud cover will be very slow to break up through the day. That enhanced cloud cover coupled with cooler air move in behind Saturday’s system means that high temperatures won’t break out of the 50s for most.
It will take until Monday to see any measurable improvement in our weather. Clouds break up decently by Monday afternoon, allowing for the sun to warm us back up into the mid 60s for highs. Monday will be the only completely dry day of the early week period as more rain and even some thunderstorms arrive late Tuesday. Before those storms arrive we’ll see high temperatures soar into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. Expect pesky showers to stick around on Wednesday with drier weather in time for the end of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Rain and wind (100%)
HIGH: 64°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy , isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 60°
