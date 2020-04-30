Ready for a taste of summer?
This weekend will be much warmer than it’s been as of late, but it won’t be without its issues to keep in mind. Saturday starts out cool in the 50s, but a decent dose of sunshine through most of the day will help us warm up into the lower 80s during the afternoon. While there is a small, isolated shower chance on Saturday due to the warm front in the vicinity that will aid in this warmer weather, the majority of the region will stay dry.
Sunday is another warm day with highs near 80 in the afternoon after a mild morning in the 60s, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the radar. There’s still some question on when exactly thunderstorms will move into Southern Indiana, but right now the later part of the day into the evening appears to be the best chance. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side, especially just south of Southern Indiana in Kentucky. Keep tabs on the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team through the weekend as we pinpoint this storm setup.
Once Sunday’s storms are gone by early Monday, we’ll be left with a cooler setup for next week. That means highs will be in the 60s and 70s all week long. Rain chances look to go up again somewhat by Tuesday as a system from the south grazes the Lower Ohio Valley. Look for another rain chance at some point late next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, isolated shower (10%)
HIGH: 82°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms (80%)
HIGH: 78
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.